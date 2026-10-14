Assam: Burglary Reported at Kandali Kshetra in Kamargaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A burglary has been reported at the residence of late Birendra Prasad Kandali in Kandali Kshetra, Kamargaon, under Bokakhat co-district. The burglars reportedly broke the lock on the front gate and forced open the rear door before stealing household belongings. The house had been rented out to Anupam Goswami, a manager of Bandhan Bank, who had been staying there until recently. Taking advantage of the tenant family’s absence, as they had gone to their home in Nagaon, the burglars allegedly stole an inverter, two gas cylinders, a washing machine, and a large quantity of copper and brass utensils.

Also Read: Daylight Burglary in Sootea: Rs 5 Lakh Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh Looted