Assam: Buridihing river crosses danger level in Dibrugarh; authorities issue alert

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Buridihing River at Khowang in Assam's Dibrugarh district has risen above the danger level, heightening fears of a developing flood situation and prompting authorities to issue a public alert. Officials confirmed that the river was flowing above the danger mark as of 8:00 AM on Saturday, following continuous rainfall in the upstream areas. Several low-lying regions along the riverbanks are now under close watch amid apprehensions of waterlogging and possible inundation.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has advised residents, particularly those living in vulnerable and river-adjacent areas, to remain cautious and avoid venturing near the swollen river. "We are closely monitoring the water level situation of the Buridihing River. All concerned departments have been put on alert, and emergency response teams are ready to respond if required," a district administration official said.

Echoing similar concerns, an ASDMA official stated, "The river has crossed the danger level, which indicates a potential flood threat. Citizens are strongly advised to stay away from the riverbanks and follow official advisories for their safety."

Local residents have also expressed concern over the rising water level. "The water has been increasing steadily since last night. We are worried about possible flooding if the rain continues," said a resident of a riverside village in Khowang.

Meanwhile, the district administration has urged people not to panic but to stay vigilant. "There is no need for panic at this stage, but preparedness is crucial. We request residents to remain alert and report any emergency to the authorities immediately," another official added.

Emergency services, including disaster response teams and local authorities, have been kept on standby, while continuous monitoring of the river level is underway. Authorities have also appealed to residents to stay updated through official communication channels and cooperate with ongoing preparedness measures. Further updates are awaited as the situation continues to evolve.

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