Assam: Business Owners Unite for Cleanliness Drive at Towbhanga Commercial Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A cleanliness drive organised by the Towbhanga Chamber of Commerce was carried out at Towbhanga commercial centre on Tuesday morning. All the owners of the business establishments came forward and put in their efforts to clean the commercial site. It is pertinent to mention here that the Towbhanga Chamber of Commerce has organised Durga Puja at the Towbhanga centre, as in previous years. The cleanliness drive was organised as a part of the upcoming celebration.

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