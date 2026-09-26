Cleanliness drive organized by Rangia SSB in Kamrup district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 24th Battalion, camped at Hahara, Rangia, in Kamrup district of Assam, organised a cleanliness drive named "Swachhata Abhiyan" during Swachhata Pakhwada under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Rangia Railway Station premises and along the Indo-Bhutan border area during the fortnight.

The Abhiyan was organised under the guidance of H. K. Gupta, Commandant, SSB 24th Battalion. The programme was inaugurated by Prakash Chand Basowal, Second-in-Command, SSB 24th Battalion.

Hundreds of jawans, including officers, officials and women personnel, participated in the Abhiyan. As part of the drive, they cleaned the entire station premises and the entrance to the railway station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel also joined the Abhiyan.

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