Assam Businessman Kidnapped by Alleged Naga Miscreants In Sonari

GUWAHATI: Moslek Ali, a businessman from Assam, was kidnapped by alleged armed Naga criminals close to the Namtola bridge on the Assam-Nagaland border. The incident took place at around 6:15 PM, causing concern and indignation among the neighbourhood.

A tense situation was created near the border when witnesses said that the miscreants, who are thought to have crossed over from Nagaland, used blank fire and forcibly abducted the merchant.

A grenade was allegedly tossed in front of the businessman's store but it did not detonate. Although there have been no recorded casualties or injuries, the incident has left locals shocked and terrified.

Following notification to the local authorities, attempts are being made to locate and free the kidnapped businessman.