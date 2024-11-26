Assam Businessman Kidnapped by Alleged Naga Miscreants In Sonari

GUWAHATI: Moslek Ali, a businessman from Assam, was kidnapped by alleged armed Naga criminals close to the Namtola bridge on the Assam-Nagaland border. The incident took place at around 6:15 PM, causing concern and indignation among the neighbourhood.
A tense situation was created near the border when witnesses said that the miscreants, who are thought to have crossed over from Nagaland, used blank fire and forcibly abducted the merchant.
A grenade was allegedly tossed in front of the businessman's store but it did not detonate. Although there have been no recorded casualties or injuries, the incident has left locals shocked and terrified.
Following notification to the local authorities, attempts are being made to locate and free the kidnapped businessman.
In order to prevent the situation from getting worse, security personnel have been stationed nearby.
In October, another kidnapping instance from a tea factory in Jagun had been reported in the Tinsukia district. Gautam Basumatary, an employee, was kidnapped by an armed gang during the night.
The banned group Ulfa (I) had been suspected of being engaged in the event. A prominent businessman in Jagun, Radha Chetia, is the owner of the tea factory.
Police responded to the kidnapping by arriving at the location and started an investigation to find the employee who had been kidnapped and catch the perpetrators.
