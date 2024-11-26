Nagaon Hotel Incident: Assamese Actress Reports Attempted Break-In, Demands Action

NAGAON: Popular Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi has made serious accusations against the establishment after having a horrifying stay at the Hotel Sunjukti in Nagaon.
The actress described an attempted break-in at her room early on November 22 on Facebook Live, revealing the episode that has caused a great deal of social media criticism.
A masked person attempted to break into their room at 5:10 AM, according to Gogoi, who had attended the Raas festival in Nagaon with a female friend.
"A man was attempting to open our door, as I could see through the peephole. It was frightening to see him with his face covered," she claimed. Both she and her friend were in a panic after she tried to call the motel owner but her calls were not answered.
The actress also revealed that the intruder eventually fled the hallway when she screamed to frighten him away. The hotel personnel, however, responded dismissively when she asked for an explanation. "The reception staff claimed no outsider had entered the premises and instead blamed it on guests from a Nepali community, calling it a misunderstanding," Gogoi said.
The absence of CCTV surveillance on the floor where Gogoi was residing further aggravated the controversy. There were cameras on the ground floor, but none of them were working on her floor.
Gogoi gave the hotel management 48 hours to respond, saying, "The absence of CCTV footage from our floor raises serious concerns about safety and accountability."
