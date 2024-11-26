Nagaon Hotel Incident: Assamese Actress Reports Attempted Break-In, Demands Action

NAGAON: Popular Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi has made serious accusations against the establishment after having a horrifying stay at the Hotel Sunjukti in Nagaon.

The actress described an attempted break-in at her room early on November 22 on Facebook Live, revealing the episode that has caused a great deal of social media criticism.

A masked person attempted to break into their room at 5:10 AM, according to Gogoi, who had attended the Raas festival in Nagaon with a female friend.

"A man was attempting to open our door, as I could see through the peephole. It was frightening to see him with his face covered," she claimed. Both she and her friend were in a panic after she tried to call the motel owner but her calls were not answered.