Assam: Bust of Padmashree Hanumanbux Kanoi unveiled at DHSK Commerce College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A bust of Padma Shri Hanumanbux Kanoi was unveiled at DHSK Commerce College on Tuesday.

The project was executed under the supervision of CA Jyoti Prasad Kanoi, Chairman of the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation and a member of the Kanoi family, as well as a Governing Body (GB) member nominated by Dibrugarh University.

The project was generously supported by Chandra Prakash Kanoi and Santosh Kanoi, grandsons of Padmashree Hanumanbux Kanoi, through the Kanoi Hanumanbux Radheshyam Charitable Trust, Kolkata, in fond remembrance of and honouring the legacy and contributions of Padma Shri Hanumanbux Kanoi. The bust was unveiled by Prof Dr Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University. The event was graced by Dr RN Barbora, President of the Governing Body, Dr Joydev Gogoi, Principal, DHSK Commerce College, and many teaching and non-teaching staff, distinguished guests, and college students.

