DHSK Commerce College’s literary club ‘Shabd Kala’ holds reading session

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: 'Shabd Kala,' the literary club of Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surajmal Kanoi Commerce College (DHSKCC), recently organized a special reading session at the college, which was inaugurated by the Principal of the college, Dr Joydev Gogoi.

In the special literary event titled 'From Heart to Heart,' organized on the occasion, a total of seven participants representing the students and faculty members' fraternity took part as readers.

During the event, Dr Anita Baruwa presented her translated poem 'Song of Ribbed Roots' (translation of Toshaprabha Kalita's Assamese poem 'Chinnamulor gaan' to English), while second semester students Chandan Dey and Isha Pal recited Rabindranath Tagore's Bengali poems 'Tobu' and 'Pratiksha' respectively.

Dr Kasturi Saikia read out the excerpts from the Australian television writer Rande Barn's positive life-oriented English book 'Secret,' and third semester student Shaqib Khan recited the Hindi poem 'Sabse Bada Khatarnak' penned by Avatar Singh Sandhu. Dr Bidisha Mahanta read her short story 'Shyamkanu Durai Hoi Najaba' and Dr Nabajyoti Dutta presented his critical essay 'Kobi Hobo Koje!' (Wanna Be a Poet!), enthralling the audience. Priti Gogoi, a student representing the audience, provided insightful yet logical observations regarding each reading and recitation presented during the programme.

