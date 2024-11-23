Assam By-Polls 2024: Counting Of Votes For 5 Assembly Seats Underway

GUWAHATI: Counting of votes for the by-elections held on November 13 in five Assam assembly constituencies began at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The assembly constituencies are Samaguri, Bongaigoan, Behali, Dholai, and Sidli.
In Samaguri, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma has taken a narrow lead of 71 votes over Congress’ Tanzil Hussain, the son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain.
In Bongaigaon, AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury is ahead by 69 votes in a head-to-head battle with Congress’ Brajenjit Singha.
The contest in Behali is becoming intense, with Congress' Jayanta Borah, a former BJP member, narrowly leading the BJP's Diganta Ghatowal by 25 votes. CPI (ML) candidate Lakhikanta Kurmi and AAP’s Ananta Gogoi remain distant contenders.
For Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das holds a commanding lead of 132 votes over Congress’ Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.
In Sidli, UPPL’s Nirmal Kumar Brahma is leading by 32 votes, with Congress’ Sanjib Warie and BPF’s Suddho Kumar Basumatary lagging in a competitive three-way race.
A total of 34 candidates contested the by-elections, which were conducted to fill the seats vacated after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.
The counting of votes for all five constituencies is underway at:
Dholai: Inter-State Truck Terminal (ISBT), Ramnagar
Sidli: District Centre, Kajalgaon
Bongaigaon: Bongaigaon College
Behali and Samaguri: District Commissioner’s offices in their respective districts