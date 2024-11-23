Assam By-Polls 2024: Counting Of Votes For 5 Assembly Seats Underway

GUWAHATI: Counting of votes for the by-elections held on November 13 in five Assam assembly constituencies began at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The assembly constituencies are Samaguri, Bongaigoan, Behali, Dholai, and Sidli.

In Samaguri, BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma has taken a narrow lead of 71 votes over Congress’ Tanzil Hussain, the son of Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain.

In Bongaigaon, AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury is ahead by 69 votes in a head-to-head battle with Congress’ Brajenjit Singha.

The contest in Behali is becoming intense, with Congress' Jayanta Borah, a former BJP member, narrowly leading the BJP's Diganta Ghatowal by 25 votes. CPI (ML) candidate Lakhikanta Kurmi and AAP’s Ananta Gogoi remain distant contenders.