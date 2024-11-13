Assam Bye-Polls: Tensions Erupt In Samaguri Amidst Voting, MP Rakibul Hussain’s Convoy Attacked

NAGAON: In an unexpected turn of event, Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain’s convoy was reportedly attacked by unidentified miscreants in Samaguri, sending shockwaves across the poll-bound constituency.

A vehicle belonging to journalists was also reportedly vandalised during the incident. The assailants were allegedly holding BJP flags during the attack, the journalist said.

The police were immediately called in and security around the area was beefed up following the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Amidst the voting process in the ongoing bye-polls for the Samaguri Assembly Constituency in Assam's Nagaon district, a heated exchange broke out between BJP and Congress workers at Sholmaari polling station in Samaguri on November 13.