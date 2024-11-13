Assam: Young Entrepreneur Killed In Bongaigaon Following Brutal Attack

BONGAIGAON: Sanjit Saha, a 23-year-old entrepreneur, tragically lost his life in Assam's Khagarpur area of Bongaigaon district after he was attacked brutally.

Saha, who was originally from Boxirhat in Cooch Behar, had been residing with his maternal uncle in Khagarpur Shalbar while managing a fruit business in the local market.

Preliminary reports claimed that Adhar Ray, a resident of the same area brutally attacked Saha with a sharp weapon, resulting in his sudden and tragic death.

Police sources suggest that the incident has left the local community in a state of shock while the exact motive of the gruesome assault remains unknown.