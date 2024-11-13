Assam: Young Entrepreneur Killed In Bongaigaon Following Brutal Attack

BONGAIGAON: Sanjit Saha, a 23-year-old entrepreneur, tragically lost his life in Assam's Khagarpur area of Bongaigaon district after he was attacked brutally.
Saha, who was originally from Boxirhat in Cooch Behar, had been residing with his maternal uncle in Khagarpur Shalbar while managing a fruit business in the local market.
Preliminary reports claimed that Adhar Ray, a resident of the same area brutally attacked Saha with a sharp weapon, resulting in his sudden and tragic death.
Police sources suggest that the incident has left the local community in a state of shock while the exact motive of the gruesome assault remains unknown.
The police team immediately arrived at the scene to begin their investigation following the reports of the attack.
Since then, authorities have taken Adhar Ray into custody and are conducting additional investigations to uncover the truth behind the assault.
As the investigation unfolds, officials aim to shed light on the motive behind this tragic incident that has claimed the life of a young entrepreneur, leaving family and friends seeking for answers and justice.
