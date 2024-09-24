Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Cracks Down on Misinformation from Unregulated News Portals

GUWAHATI: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has sounded the alarm over the rising popularity of unmonitored news portals that are acting as channels for propagating misinformation.

Terming the development sternly, Hazarika spoke out on how these digital forums have breached journalistic ethics by going scot-free most times in breaking guidelines to publish under the garb of journalism.

While most news portals are presenting themselves as sources of information with appropriate journalistic standards, Hazarika says that they fail to uphold the basic standards of responsible journalism. The act not only eats into public credibility but is also perilous since it spreads misinformation and seditious elements among others.

Speaking to the media, Hazarika insisted that strict regulation be enforced, saying: "Several portals, in the name of journalism, are broadcasting 'news' without following any guidelines. I appeal to everyone to follow the appropriate standards; otherwise, strict actions will be taken against the violators."

The words of Hazarika point out the vigilance shown by the Assam government in making sure that even media outlets, more specifically digital and television networks, put into practice journalistic integrity.

Meanwhile, with the order to close all schools till September 27 following excessive heat coming just a day after its announcement, the order has now been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The reversal was informed by the District Elementary Education Officer Cum DMC Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kamrup (M) by way of an official order dated 24th September, 2024.

It has been taken after a very serious improvement of weather conditions that have been taking place in Kamrup (Metro) district since yesterday evening. Heavy rainfall along with gusty winds and thunders looked like an ultimate solace from the scorching heat as it brought down the temperature a lot. The District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro also sanctioned it to proceed with the intention.

However, it is mentioned that the earlier order dated 20th September, 2024 regarding school hours will continue till further notice.

This implies that the government, provincialized and private schools in Kamrup Metro will resume their normal classes from tomorrow, i.e from September 25, 2024.