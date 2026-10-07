Assam News

Assam Cabinet Approves 12% Uniformed Job Quota For Agniveers; Levies ₹3,000 Green Tax On Older Cars

The 12% quota will apply across 11 uniformed services for Assam-domiciled youth, while a new ₹3,000 environmental cess targets the transfer of four-wheelers older than three years.
Assam Cabinet
Uniformed Job Quota For Agniveers; Levies ₹3,000 Green Tax On Older Cars
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The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has officially approved a landmark 12% job reservation for Assam-domiciled Agniveers across the state's uniformed services.

This new quota applies directly to 11 constable-level categories, including the Assam Police, Commando Battalions, Forest Guards, Excise Department, and Fire & Emergency Services. The policy aims to integrate disciplined, military-trained youth to strengthen state law enforcement.

Simultaneously, the cabinet introduced a ₹3,000 Green Cess (Green Tax) on the ownership transfer of older vehicles to drive environmental sustainability. This environmental tax applies strictly to four-wheelers that are more than three years old at the time of sale.

To shield everyday commuters and clean energy, the policy completely exempts two-wheelers, three-wheelers, Electric Vehicles (EVs), and CNG vehicles. Ownership transfers resulting from the death of the primary owner are also exempt.

Revenue generated from this green tax will be strictly ring-fenced for environmental initiatives, such as afforestation and soil erosion mitigation.

The government confirmed these funds will not be diverted for standard administrative expenses, establishing a dedicated stream for climate action.

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