Assam Cabinet Approves Bill Prohibiting Clerics From Registering Muslim Marriages

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, the Muslim Marriage Registration Bill 2024 has been approved by the Assam Cabinet.

The registration process for Muslim marriages in the state will see a change after its enactment.

As per the bill, the government will oversee the registration of Muslim marriages instead of a Qazi. The Assam Compulsory Registration of Marriage And Divorce Bill also prohibits registration of child marriages.

The bill, which nullifies certain provisions of Muslim personal laws, will be tabled during the Monsoon session of the Assam Assembly on Friday.