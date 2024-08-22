Assam Cabinet Approves Bill Prohibiting Clerics From Registering Muslim Marriages

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, the Muslim Marriage Registration Bill 2024 has been approved by the Assam Cabinet.
The registration process for Muslim marriages in the state will see a change after its enactment.
As per the bill, the government will oversee the registration of Muslim marriages instead of a Qazi. The Assam Compulsory Registration of Marriage And Divorce Bill also prohibits registration of child marriages.
The bill, which nullifies certain provisions of Muslim personal laws, will be tabled during the Monsoon session of the Assam Assembly on Friday.
It is being perceived as Assam's first step towards bringing a uniform civil code. According to the new legislation, registration of Muslim marriages will be done by a sub-registrar.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share the decision made by the cabinet.
"Today the Assam Cabinet has approved the Muslim Marriage Registration Bill 2024. It has two special provisions: Now the registration of Muslim marriages will be done by the government and not by the Qazi. Registration of child marriage shall be deemed illegal," CM Sarma's post stated.
Meanwhile, the Assam CM had also recently indicated that the state government is also working on introducing a new law that would criminalize 'love jihad' and award life imprisonment to those found guilty.
Notably, the procedures for Muslim marriage and divorce are currently handled by qazis or clerics.
Earlier this year, the government had repealed the Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935 through an ordinance.
Furthermore, CM Sarma added that the state will also bring in legislation to prevent inter-religious transfer of land.
ALSO READ: Assam: Guwahati Commissioner Reveals No Complaints Filed in DB Stock Broking Fraud Case
ALSO WATCH: