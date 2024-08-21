Assam: Guwahati Commissioner Reveals No Complaints Filed in DB Stock Broking Fraud Case

GUWAHATI: In a scandal that's causing a stir, in both domestic and international financial spheres DB Stock Broking is facing scrutiny for allegedly defrauding investors. The owner of the firm, Dipankar Barman is said to have fled leaving his partner Monalisa to bear the consequences alone. Despite the serious allegations surrounding the company no police complaints have been filed yet, raising concerns about the potential extent of the fraud.

On Wednesday Guwahati City Commissioner Diganta Barah spoke to the media revealing that while there are suspicions of activities at DB Stock Broking the police have not yet received complaints from affected investors. Barah stated Our initial investigations suggest that DB Stock Broking managed substantial investments from individuals both within the state and beyond. However we haven't received any complaints thus far. Once we do or if we detect activity we'll initiate a thorough investigation.

The commissioner took the moment to give a warning to the public emphasizing the need for caution when investing online. He highlighted the importance of verifying the legitimacy of platforms pointing out that apps can be risky for investors. Barah cautioned that there have been instances where individuals lost their savings by trusting unreliable online investment schemes. In their pursuit of gains many ended up losing amounts of money.

The situation has become more complicated with reports suggesting that well known state ministers, police officers, lawyers and government officials may have invested substantial sums in DB Stock Broking. This revelation adds gravity to the case with potential political and legal repercussions on the horizon.

As the plot thickens it has come to light that Dipankar Barman hails from a family with a reputation his father being a retired lecturer and his mother working as an official in the Income Tax department. Despite his upbringing Barman now finds himself on the run facing suspicions of planning to flee the country. There are rumors circulating that he has applied for a visa possibly as a means to evade justice.

Meanwhile, his partner Monalisa is reportedly seeking shelter out of fear of retaliation from angry investors who feel abandoned. With authorities intensifying their manhunt for the pair the lack of complaints has posed challenges to the investigation leaving many questions unanswered regarding the scope of the alleged fraud.