Assam Cabinet Boosts Post-Military Careers, Raises Ex-Servicemen Age Limit to 45 for State Jobs

Guwahati: In a major welfare initiative for retired military personnel, the Assam Cabinet has officially enhanced the upper age limit relaxation for ex-servicemen applying for state government jobs.

Former members of the armed forces will now be eligible to compete for Grade III and Grade IV posts up to the age of 45 years, a significant extension from the previous ceiling of 42 years.

The decision, ratified during a high-profile cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, directly addresses a systemic gap that previously left many veterans locked out of civilian employment. Since the Indian Armed Forces personnel frequently retire around the age of 42, those who failed to secure a state job immediately upon discharge often lost their window of eligibility entirely.

Announcing the milestone policy change, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the state's obligation to supporting veterans. "Those who have served our nation deserve every opportunity to continue building a new future," Sarma stated, noting that the added three-year buffer opens up vital pathways into civilian public service.

The relaxed age cap works alongside Assam's existing framework, which guarantees a 2% job reservation for former military personnel across Grade III and Grade IV categories. Within this quota, 25% of the seats are structurally preserved for disabled ex-servicemen or the immediate families of personnel killed in the line of duty, while the remaining 75% are open to other veterans.

By extending the eligibility timeframe, state authorities aim to smooth the transition from military deployments to public service administration. The policy matches the state’s broader momentum to fast-track employment, following recent announcements of 5,734 upcoming departmental vacancies across the state police, home guards, and prison networks.