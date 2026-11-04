Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Brother Says Family Was Not Informed; GP Singh praises Assam police

Guwahati: After the death of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the 26th October Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Bora Service,Guwahati, his brother has said that he would have to visit the hospital or authorities as a family member, despite receiving no official communication from the police.

“I will have to go as a family member,” Gogoi’s brother said, adding that the family had not been informed about the incident by the police. “The police have not informed us of anything,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh once again referred to Newton’s Third Law of Motion after Gogoi’s death in police firing in Sivasagar district around 3: 10am on 4th November.

Taking to social media, Singh wrote, “The relevance of Newton’s Third Law remains undiminished in Assam. Keep it up.”

He also reiterated the principle: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

The remark comes amid continued attention surrounding the circumstances of Gogoi’s death during the police operation near Rongmon Dhaba in Phulpanisiga, Sivasagar.