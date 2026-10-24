Assam Cabinet Finalizes 2025 Civilian Awards: Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee Bags Assam Baibhav

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has officially finalized the 17 recipients of the prestigious 2025 State Civilian Awards. The formal presentation ceremony for these delayed honors is scheduled to take place this coming December.

Renowned ophthalmologist and founder of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, Dr. Harsha Bhattacharjee, will receive the state's highest civilian honor, the Assam Baibhav. The cabinet selected him in recognition of his monumental "contributions to healthcare and public service."

Additionally, four visionaries were named for the Assam Saurav award, including elephant expert Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma and stork conservationist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman. Meanwhile, the Assam Gaurav will be conferred upon twelve grassroots achievers—such as footballer Halicharan Narzary and chess player Mayank Chakraborty—celebrating the diverse brilliance driving the region's progress.

A detailed overview of the nomination criteria and previous award cycles is accessible on the official Assam Civilian Awards Portal.