Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika leads BJP’s election push in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam’s hill districts is gearing up for the upcoming 2026 Assembly election, with a series of high-level meetings focused on strengthening grassroots organization and reviewing developmental progress.

On January 6, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika held a key party meeting in Diphu with the Karbi Anglong team, attended by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, several MLAs, Executive Members, Members of Autonomous Council (MACs), KAAC, and both district BJP presidents. The discussions centred on strategies for the forthcoming Assembly polls and the progress of various developmental works in the region.

On January 7, under the leadership of KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang, the 24th Executive Meeting of the 13th Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council was convened in Diphu to address administrative and developmental matters.

Meanwhile, district-level BJP executive meetings were held separately in the two hill districts. In West Karbi Anglong, the meeting took place at the party office in Ghelani, Dongkamukam, presided over by District BJP President Radip Ronghang. In Karbi Anglong district, the session was conducted at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Diphu, under the presidency of Roland Killing. Participants in these meetings emphasized bolstering the party’s strength at the grassroots level and making comprehensive preparations for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election, expected to be held in April-May. Adding to the buzz, there is growing speculation within party circles that several new faces could be awarded BJP tickets for the upcoming polls, as the leadership looks to inject fresh energy and broaden its appeal in the region.

