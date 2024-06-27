Assam Cabinet To Generate 35,000 Jobs For Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers

GUWAHATI: In a massive push towards generating mass employment in the state, the Assam government has decided to carry out a special recruitment drive for 35,000 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers to bring them under the ambit of the government.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that this will be done as the government cannot regularize their positions.

The Assam CM said that the cabinet has decided to generate employment by creating 35,000 new government jobs to give them some respite.

CM Sarma added that only SSA teachers will be able to apply in this special recruitment drive and other candidates can apply for other regular positions.