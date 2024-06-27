Assam Cabinet To Generate 35,000 Jobs For Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers

GUWAHATI: In a massive push towards generating mass employment in the state, the Assam government has decided to carry out a special recruitment drive for 35,000 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers to bring them under the ambit of the government.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that this will be done as the government cannot regularize their positions.
The Assam CM said that the cabinet has decided to generate employment by creating 35,000 new government jobs to give them some respite.
CM Sarma added that only SSA teachers will be able to apply in this special recruitment drive and other candidates can apply for other regular positions.
Following the cabinet meeting in Nalbari, the Assam CM told the media that the Advocate General of Assam was consulted in this regard.
It was found that the government, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives in the Uma Devi case, cannot regularize jobs. It is because this power of the cabinet has been curtailed by the Supreme Court, as a result of which, the government does not have the power to regularize anyone's job.
CM Sarma said that the 35,000 vacancies under the SSA will cease to exist once the recruitment drive is completed.
"When these 35,000 teachers are given recruitment, their vacant positions under SSA will be made non-existent," the Assam CM said.
He went on to inform that SSA teachers will have to apply for special recruitment and their credentials will be verified, after which, they will be offered jobs.
These new recruits will get NPS [National Pension Scheme], government pay scale, yearly increements and other benefits, he added.
