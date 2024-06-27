Assam: Alleged Police Misconduct in Tinsukia; MBA Student Assaulted by Off-Duty Officers

GUWAHATI: In troubling incident that has drawn widespread condemnation. MBA student Pradum Chhetri has accused police officers from Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia Assam of assaulting him during altercation on Wednesday night. The incident reportedly occurred while Chhetri was allegedly under influence of alcohol. Details regarding the circumstances leading to the altercation remain unclear.

According to reports, Sub-Inspector Pranjal Phukan and three other policemen who were allegedly off-duty and not in uniform at the time. Were involved in the altercation with Chhetri. Witnesses claim that SI Phukan forcibly removed Chhetri from parked car along a highway. Subsequently subjecting him to physical assault and verbal abuse throughout encounter.

Chhetri's family has taken swift action by filing First Information Report (FIR) at Lekhapani police station. They are seeking justice for the alleged assault. They have described the incident as act of unjustified violence and have called for thorough investigation into matter.

The allegations have sparked outrage within local community and among civil rights groups. They are demanding transparency and accountability from authorities. Concerns over police conduct and misuse of power have been raised. There are calls for stringent action against those responsible if allegations are proven true.

In response to incident authorities assured that thorough investigation will be conducted. They seek to ascertain facts and determine appropriate actions. Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma expressed concern over incident. He emphasized the importance of upholding rule of law and justice for all citizens must be ensured.

Meanwhile discussions on police reforms and training have been reignited. Advocates push for better protocols. Preventing such incidents in future is crucial. The incident has underscored need for police accountability and sensitivity. Proper handling of situations involving civilians is essential.

As investigation unfolds community remains vigilant. They await further developments in case. Outcome of this investigation is anticipated not solely for justice in Chhetri's case. It seeks to reinforce public trust in law enforcement agencies.