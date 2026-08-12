Assam: Cachar administration gears up for I-Day celebration

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SILCHAR: Extensive preparations have been undertaken by the Cachar district administration for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and the observance of 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas.' District Magistrate Rahul Kumar Gupta on Tuesday briefed the media regarding a series of patriotic, educational, cultural, and community-oriented programmes to be organised across Cachar. Gupta said that as part of the campaign, the Tiranga Bike Rally, organised jointly by the District Police and District Transport Office (DTO), was conducted on August 9. He further informed that a number of activities are being conducted from August 10 to 14 across government and private schools and other educational institutions.

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