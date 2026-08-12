Tiranga Cycle Rally in Rangia Spurs Public to Join Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 Campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: As part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga (HGT)-2026' campaign, a Tiranga Cycle Rally was organised on Tuesday by the 24th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, in coordination with Sector Headquarters, SSB, Rangia.

The rally commenced from the 24th Battalion Headquarters, Rangia. SSB officers along with other personnel participated enthusiastically in the cycle rally while carrying the National Flag. During the rally, the participants conveyed the message of patriotism and love for the nation and sensitised the general public about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, encouraging them to hoist the National Flag at their homes on the occasion of the upcoming Independence Day.

The Tiranga Cycle Rally proceeded from the 24th Battalion Headquarters through Kendukona, Hahara Bamungaon, Maranjana Chowk, and National Highway-27 before returning to and concluding at the 24th Battalion Headquarters.

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