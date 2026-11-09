Assam: Inter-school quiz competition organized at St. Mary's School, Raisai

A correspondent

DEMOW: On the occasion of its Silver Jubilee Year (2002-2027), St. Mary's School at Raisai organised an inter-school quiz competition on Saturday in two categories: Junior and Senior.

In the Junior category, Team Emma of St. Mary's School, comprising Lakhyadeep Tipomia (Class VI) and Hridyanshu Khaklari (Class V), secured the first prize.

Team Hamlet of the same school, comprising Arnabjyoti Uzah and Ankit Kalita (Class VII), won the second prize, while Team Macbeth of Lambodar Borgohain Sankardev Sishu Niketan, comprising Sukalyan Hatimuria and Uditya Barman (Class VII), secured the third prize.

In the Senior category, Team Emma of St. Mary's School, comprising Himadri Kalita and Srayaskar Konwar (Class VIII), won the first prize.

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