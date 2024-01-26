Assam: Cachar police recovered Pistol, gold biscuits; 2 arrested in Katigorah

Silchar: Cachar police had thwarted an attempt of gold smuggling as they apprehended two suspected criminals in Katigorah. Apart from two gold biscuits weighing 250 grams police had also recovered a .22 mm pistol and three live rounds of ammunition from the possession of them.

The arrested persons has been identified as Md. Abdul Aziz, 34, and Md. Abdul Wahab, 23, both residents of Kalain. Screwdrivers and two keypad mobile sets were also seized from their possession.

