Assam: ‘Paal Naam Mahotsav’ gets underway at Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra, Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: ‘Paal Naam Mahotsav’ is underway at Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra, one of the reputed Vaishnav Peeths of the northeast region, located at Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district, since Wednesday in a sacred environment with a three day-long programmes. The religious extravaganza, to pay obeisance to Lord Krishna with pure devotion and eulogize his glorious, merciful acts, has been organized at the Xatra for last sixty seven years. On Wednesday, the religious event was inaugurated by Bhupendra Dev Goswami, the Xatradhikar of the Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra, amid a sacred environment resonated with blended notes of ‘Deva-Badya’. Raju Dev Goswami, the Deka-Xatriya of the Bali Xatra, Nagaon, has participated as Namacharya in the Mahotsav while Kamal Mahanta, the Deka-Xatriya of the Samoguri Xatra, Nagaon, has participated as Dohacharya. It has been observed that thousands of devotees from different parts of the State have thronged at the Xatra on the occasion. The event will conclude on Friday.

