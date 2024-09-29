Assam: Cachar police seized drugs worth Rs 40 lakh, arrests two

A correspondent

Silchar: Yet another big catch of narcotic substance by the Cachar police as they seized a consignment of heroin worth Rs 40 lakhs and arrested two persons. SP Nomal Mahatta said, on the strength of a secret information one Alto vehicle was intercepted at Digharkhal toll gate by his team and apprehended two persons. They were identified as Abdul Manaf Laskar and Siddiqur Rahman Laskar of Kachudaram area. Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered 6 soap cases containing heroin weighing about 76 grams. Mahatta said, during preliminary enquiry the arrested persons stated that they had procured the substances from one Ali of Tengrekhara gaon of Kachudaram. Price of the seized consignment would not be less than Rs 40 lakhs in the international market, the SP claimed.

