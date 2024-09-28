Gram Saksham Project Organizes Exposure Visit for BPL Women to Boost Livelihoods Through Pig Farming

Kahikuchi: In a concerted effort to boost the livelihoods of women from Below Poverty Line families, an exposure visit was organised on Friday for the beneficiaries of the Gram Saksham project, a livelihood initiative implemented by the NGO Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD) with the support of the State Bank of India Foundation in Krishi Vigyan Kendra, under Assam Agriculture University.

The visit aimed to equip participants with practical knowledge, innovative techniques, and best practices in pig farming that could be adopted to enhance their income and living standards.

A total of 42 beneficiaries, hailing from various remote villages of Baksa district actively participated in the exposure visit. The event was facilitated by experts in the field of animal husbandry, including Dr DN Kalita, Principal Scientist, KVK; Dr Eilakshy Deka, Subject Matter Specialist, KVK; Dr Chandan Rajkhowa, Rtd Director, ICAR. Experienced pig farmers provided in-depth demonstrations and shared their experiences during the programme.

“This exposure visit is a crucial part of our project’s aim to promote economic stability for rural households. By seeing successful examples, our beneficiaries will gain confidence in applying these methods to their own farms,” said ACRD president Nawajyoti Sharma.

