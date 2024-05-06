Assam: Cachar police seized heroin worth Rs 9.5 crore, two peddlers arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In two separate raids, the Cachar police recovered a huge quantity of heroine. The total consignment weighing 1.8 kilos would approximately worth Rs 9.5 crores in the international market, a police source claimed. Two peddlers were arrested by the police.

Two operations were led by the Lakhipur SDPO and a team from Dholai police. In the operation at Dholai, a Bolero car bearing registration number AS24D4620 was stopped and during search, 74 soap cases containing heroin were found inside the fuel tank. The car was coming from Champai district of Mizoram. The driver, Rajibul Islam was immediately arrested.

In another operation in Lakhipur, police apprehended a motorbike with registration number AS11X8210 and recovered 55 soap cases filled with narcotic substances. The boxes were concealed inside the bike's tube. Samim Hussain Laskar, the rider of the coming from Manipur, was also arrested.

Superintendent of Police, Subrata Sen said that these narcotic substances were being smuggled from two neighbouring states.

