Assam: Raid conducted; heroin seized in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA: Acting on the information received from sources regarding supply of drugs in Lekhapani PS area in Tinsukia district under Margherita sub division, a raid was conducted on Friday night by a police team led by Shambhavi Mishra, SDPO Margherita, Brandon Daimary DSP (P) and OC Lekhapani at the house of suspected drug peddler Mon Bahadur Chetry of No.3 Udaipur. During the search, 20 packets of suspected heroin weighing 252 gms concealed in soap boxes were recovered from a Tata Nexon vehicle which was parked in front of his house. Drug peddlers Gopal Chetry and his wife Kalpana Chetry were apprehended.

Also Read: Movement of heavy commercial vehicles restricted in Haflong

Also Watch: