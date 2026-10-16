Assam News

Assam: Cachar Police Seized Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 57.5 Crore

In one of the biggest hauls of narcotic substances in recent times, Cachar police seized 2,30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 57.50 crore in Udharbond.
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A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In one of the biggest hauls of narcotic substances in recent times, Cachar police seized 2,30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 57.50 crore in Udharbond. Addressing a press meet on Thursday, Cachar SSP Partha Pratim Das said that based on a secret input, his team was tracking the vehicle carrying the narcotics for the last three days and finally on Wednesday evening they intercepted it and recovered a huge quantity of Yaba tablets hidden inside a secret chamber of the truck on the Udharbond bypass.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the operation: Sachin Tomar (28 years), a resident of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Rohit Yadav (21 years), a resident of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: Assam Police STF Seizes Rs 10 Crore Worth Yaba Tablets in Major Drug Bust

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