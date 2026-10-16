Assam: Cachar Police Seized Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 57.5 Crore

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In one of the biggest hauls of narcotic substances in recent times, Cachar police seized 2,30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 57.50 crore in Udharbond. Addressing a press meet on Thursday, Cachar SSP Partha Pratim Das said that based on a secret input, his team was tracking the vehicle carrying the narcotics for the last three days and finally on Wednesday evening they intercepted it and recovered a huge quantity of Yaba tablets hidden inside a secret chamber of the truck on the Udharbond bypass.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the operation: Sachin Tomar (28 years), a resident of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Rohit Yadav (21 years), a resident of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

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