Assam Police STF Seizes Rs 10 Crore Worth Yaba Tablets in Major Drug Bust

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 36-year-old man and recovered 40,000 Yaba tablets containing methamphetamine from him during an operation at Amingaon in Kamrup district in the early hours of Monday. The consignment, weighing around 4 kg, had an estimated street value of Rs 10 crore. The operation followed intelligence inputs that a consignment of narcotics originating from Mizoram was likely to pass through Amingaon on its way to a district in lower Assam.

Acting on the information, an STF team intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire bearing registration number AS 01 EF 5876 and recovered the tablets from the vehicle.

The police identified the arrested person as Mohammad Hakim Dewan, a resident of Hahchora village under Barpeta Police Station.

STF additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kalyan Kumar Pathak led the operation.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the seizure.

Following this, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on X, "We will not allow drugs to ruin the lives of our young generation and are committed to eliminate this menace as part of the nationwide #NashaMuktBharat Abhiyan.

In an excellent op, @STFAssam intercepted a vehicle containing 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 10cr passing through Amingaon.

One person has been apprehended. @assampolice remains alert to thwart all such attempts and safeguard the future of our youngsters."

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