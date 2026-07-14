Assam: Calls grow for strict action against illegal garbage dumping on Pathsala roads

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The growing accumulation of roadside garbage has emerged as a major environmental concern in Pathsala, with residents blaming both indiscriminate waste dumping and inadequate waste management.

Stray animals, particularly cows and dogs, are frequently seen feeding on garbage heaps, consuming plastic bags and other non-biodegradable waste while searching for food. Residents say that the situation poses a serious threat to animal welfare, public health, and the environment.

Locals have also raised concerns over several commercial buildings that have been rented out for shops and other businesses without adequate waste disposal facilities. According to some residents, the absence of designated garbage storage areas has resulted in waste being dumped in nearby open spaces and along roadsides.

Parshwa Patgiri, a resident of Pathsala, said, "We appeal to the concerned authorities to ensure daily garbage collection and strict action against those who litter and keep the roads dirty."

Mausam Kakati said, "People should have greater civic sense when it comes to waste disposal. Dumping garbage along roadsides is unacceptable and harms the environment. Many building owners earn rental income from commercial establishments but fail to provide adequate space or proper facilities for waste disposal. This practice must change."

Also Read: GMC Fines Business Rs 1,000 for Dumping Garbage on Guwahati Road