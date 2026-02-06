Assam: Cancer Awareness Lecture on World Cancer Day at Doomdooma College

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Indian Army organized an awareness lecture at Doomdooma College with a view to educate the youth about cancer and promoting preventive healthcare awareness. The lecture was aligned with this year’s World Cancer Day theme, ‘United by Unique,’ emphasizing personalised care and collective responsibility in combating cancer.

The session focused on various aspects of cancer, including its types, early detection, risk factors, preventive measures, and an overview of the disease. The lecture highlighted the importance of timely diagnosis, lifestyle awareness, and medical consultation in reducing cancer-related risks and improving survival outcomes.

Approximately 50 students attended the awareness session and actively participated in the interactive discussion that followed. The interaction provided students an opportunity to clarify doubts and gain deeper insight into the disease and its prevention.

