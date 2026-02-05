Assam: World Cancer Day observed in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, a cycle rally was organized on Wednesday by the NCD Cell, NHM, Dibrugarh, under the chairmanship of the Joint Director of Health Services, in collaboration with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation. The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from NHM staff, members of the Dibrugarh Cycling Club, and members of the general public, all coming together with the common motto of spreading awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and healthy lifestyles.

An awareness meeting was also conducted at Dibrugarh UPHC in the presence of Dr Trishna Bora (Joint Director of Health Services), Dr Somen Bhagawati (CMO & CD), Dr Smita Borgohain (In-charge, Dibrugarh UPHC), and other health officials. During the meeting, representatives from Pratisruti Cancer & Palliative Trust Assam Cancer Care Foundation shared their valuable field experiences from across Dibrugarh district and emphasized the importance of timely screening and community participation in cancer control. To further strengthen public outreach, MBBS students of Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) staged a street play at HSS Road, Dibrugarh, highlighting three common cancers-breast, cervical, and oral-with a strong message on early awareness, prevention, and prompt treatment.

