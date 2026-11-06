Assam: Capacity-building initiative to strengthen cancer care services in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The two-day-long capacity-building programme for medical officers and dental surgeons under the project 'Affordable Cancer Care for All' concluded on Thursday in Morigaon as part of an initiative to strengthen district-based cancer care services.

The programme was organised by Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, in collaboration with Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, and the Health Department, Morigaon, with the objective of establishing a district-based model for cancer prevention, early detection, strengthening of referral mechanisms, and decentralised oncology capacity building. The initiative seeks to promote long-term institutional collaboration between CCE-ACTREC, Mumbai, BBCI, Guwahati, and the Government of Assam.

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