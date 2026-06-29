Social Service: Free Weekly Lunch Service Begins for Cancer Patient Attendants at BBCI Guwahati

Guwahati: In a compassionate initiative aimed at supporting families of cancer patients, a free weekly lunch service for patient attendants was launched at Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati on 28th June.

Organised by Musically UNITED, the event was inaugurated by Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania. Under the initiative, complimentary lunch will be served every Sunday from 12 pm to attendants and family members of cancer patients, ensuring they have access to a nutritious meal during their prolonged stay at the state's premier cancer treatment centre.

Sarania praised the initiative, saying that cancer treatment places immense emotional, physical and financial strain not only on patients but also on their caregivers.

"This initiative reflects the values of compassion, social responsibility and community participation. It ensures that caregivers receive essential support while standing beside their loved ones during treatment," he said.

The event was attended by Dr. Bibhuti Bhushan Borthakur, Director of Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, along with healthcare professionals, social workers, volunteers and members of Musically UNITED.

"Nutritional support and humanitarian assistance contribute to creating a more compassionate healthcare environment and help ease the hardships faced by families during extended hospital visits," Dr. Borthakur .

Representatives of Musically UNITED said the initiative has been designed as a long-term community service rather than a one-off charitable effort.