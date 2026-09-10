Assam: Capacity Building Programme on Agri-Export Opportunities Held in Biswanath

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A capacity-building programme on agri-export opportunities was organised at the auditorium of Biswanath College of Agriculture here on Wednesday to sensitise farmers and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) about the growing prospects of agricultural and horticultural products in the international market.

The programme was organised by the District Agriculture Office, Biswanath, in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Regional Office, Guwahati.

Welcoming the participants the District Agricultural Officer Baneswer Bey highlighted the potential of agricultural and horticultural produce of Biswanath district in the national and international markets. He emphasised the important role of FPCs in the collection, processing, value addition and collective marketing of farm produce, which can help improve farmers' income.

Inaugurating the event the Associate Dean of Biswanath College of Agriculture, Dr. Ranendra Barman, said that the initiative would help strengthen coordination among farmers, FPCs, government departments and export promotion agencies and contribute towards creating a more organised ecosystem for promoting agri-exports from Biswanath district.

Dr Saju Adhikary, Business Development Manager, APEDA Regional Office, Guwahati; narrated the participants on the importance of developing efficient supply-chain and market linkages for facilitating agricultural exports. He also encouraged farmers and FPC representatives to adopt quality-oriented production and post-harvest management practices and explore emerging opportunities in the export sector.

Apurba Bhuyan, Assistant Manager, District Industries & Commerce Centre (DI&CC), Biswanath; Sonmoni Saikia, Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer (SDAO), Biswanath; and Sarangapani Keot, SDAO, Gohpur and all ADO’s of Biswanath district attended the programme, among others.

Around 56 BoDs and promoters from 14 FPCs /FPOs and 41 Progressive farmers and entrepreneurs from Biswanath district participated in the programme focused on king chilli, watermelon, potato, dragon fruits etc. The training focused on creating awareness among local agri-export-oriented stakeholders about how to start export business, LIFT scheme, quality standards, value addition, certification requirements, supply-chain linkages for agricultural and horticultural produce of the region and NPOP certification.

The programme also highlighted the need for greater participation of FPCs in aggregation, processing and marketing to ensure better market access and enhance the value realisation of farmers' produce.

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