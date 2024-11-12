Assam: Car Falls Into Under-Construction Culvert In Tinsukia, 4 Killed

TINSUKIA: A car carrying six members of a family accidentally plunged into an under-construction culvert in Tinsukia, Assam, killing four while injuring two others.

According to sources, the accident occurred at around 4 a.m. on the bypass connecting Dihingia Gaon along the Tinsukia-Dibrugarh route.

A car traveling from Dibrugarh to Tinsukia went off the road. It plunged into an under-construction culvert, tragically killing four members of a family who were on their way from Bihar to attend a wedding in Tinkusia.

Two other family members were severely injured and immediately taken to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh for emergency treatment.