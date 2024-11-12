Assam: Car Falls Into Under-Construction Culvert In Tinsukia, 4 Killed

TINSUKIA: A car carrying six members of a family accidentally plunged into an under-construction culvert in Tinsukia, Assam, killing four while injuring two others.
According to sources, the accident occurred at around 4 a.m. on the bypass connecting Dihingia Gaon along the Tinsukia-Dibrugarh route.
A car traveling from Dibrugarh to Tinsukia went off the road. It plunged into an under-construction culvert, tragically killing four members of a family who were on their way from Bihar to attend a wedding in Tinkusia.
Two other family members were severely injured and immediately taken to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh for emergency treatment.
The tragic incident involved six passengers in a Swift Dzire vehicle, including a 5-year-old child. The other victims were estimated to be between 40 and 45 years of age.
Authorities have yet to formally identify the victims, though the initial details about the accident came to light without delay. The first responders from the scene were witnesses from the nearby Dihingia Gaon.
Locals expressed deep frustration over the poor condition of the road while aiding the injured, highlighting the incomplete state of the culvert as an obvious safety issue.
To avoid further incidents, locals have urged the construction contractor and authorities to speed up the completion of the bypass.
