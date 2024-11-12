Assam: BTR to Host National Press Day 2024 Celebration in Kokrajhar on November 16

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Information and Public Relations department of Bodoland Territorial Regional, in association with the Bodoland Journalists’ Association, will be hosting a grand celebration for National Press Day 2024 on November 16, at the Auditorium of Kokrajhar Planetarium.

The programme will be graced by Professor B L Ahuja, the Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University as the chief guest. The keynote address would be delivered by Mrinal Talukdar, the Consulting Editor of Pratidin Time, who will speak on the theme of “Changing nature of the press.”

Several distinguished guests will also attend the event as guests of honour. Among them are Dr. Zakir Hussain, chairman of NEF Group of Institutions and Editor of Dainik Gana Adhikar; and Rakesh Sharma, Editor of Vikshit Bharat Samachar.

In addition, the editors of the local daily newspapers would have been invited as the special guests, who have significantly contributed to the media landscape of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The programme will begin at 9:30am with a series of ceremonial activities, including flag hoisting, swahid tarpan, and plantation under Green Bodoland Mission to honour the significance of National Press Day. Following these activities, the open session will commence at 11:30am which will be conducted by Racktim Buragohain, the Joint Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, BTC.

During the open session, a special felicitation ceremony will be conducted to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to journalism and media in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The ceremony will recognize three journalist pensioners, five senior journalists, and one senior newspaper hawker for their invaluable service and dedication to the media industry in the region. The celebration will witness the active participation of media persons from all five districts of the BTR—Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Baksa, Udalguri, and Chirang.

Also Read: Assam: Doomdooma girl Anamria Baruah Wins First Prize in National Digital Poster Competition by NISD

Also Watch: