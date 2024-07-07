Assam: Car Suddenly Catches Fire In Barpeta, All Passengers Escape Unharmed

BARPETA: In a shocking incident, a four-wheeler vehicle reportedly caught fire last night on National Highway 27 at Simlaguri in Barpeta Road.
A Maruti Alto 800, carrying five passengers, including a child and two women, was suddenly engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as all of them managed to escape unharmed.
The owner of the vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 EU 7533 has been identified as Masood Saddam, hailing from Manikpur in Bongaigaon district.
Saddam was returning to Manikpur from Guwahati with his wife, nephew (minor by age), and nephew-in-law, who was behind the steering.
The driver felt the vehicle's interior heating up as they were about to reach Barpeta road. The occupants were left panicking as they were concerned about their safety.
As a result, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle, following which, it suddenly caught fire. The burning car was quickly evacuated, thereby avoiding injuries to the passengers.
The fire brigade was immediately called and they managed to douse the flames. However, valuable items such as mobile phones, important documents, and clothes were completely destroyed as the four-wheeler was completely gutted in the fire.
The incident caused a ruckus in the Simlaguri area.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier this year, A Maruti Swift Dzire vehicle burst into flames near Ganeshguri in Guwahati during the wee hours.
According to sources, the vehicle hit a bamboo-carrying commercial vehicle from behind, leading to the car incurring damages to its front part.
Damages to the circuitry of the vehicle had been alleged to be the possible cause of the fire. The Swift Dzire vehicle was gutted in the fire, but none of the four people onboard the vehicle sustained any injuries.
A fire tender was called to the spot, which later doused the inferno and prevented any further damage.