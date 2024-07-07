Assam: Car Suddenly Catches Fire In Barpeta, All Passengers Escape Unharmed

BARPETA: In a shocking incident, a four-wheeler vehicle reportedly caught fire last night on National Highway 27 at Simlaguri in Barpeta Road.

A Maruti Alto 800, carrying five passengers, including a child and two women, was suddenly engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as all of them managed to escape unharmed.

The owner of the vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 EU 7533 has been identified as Masood Saddam, hailing from Manikpur in Bongaigaon district.

Saddam was returning to Manikpur from Guwahati with his wife, nephew (minor by age), and nephew-in-law, who was behind the steering.