Assam: Multiple People Injured in an Accident in Bongaigaon

Bongaigaon: An accident took place on National Highway 27 leading to the injuries of four persons. The people involved in the accident were said to have been involved in religious activities.

The accident took place at Saktula on the National Highway 27. The minibus bearing registration number WB 41 E 3911 was involved in this accident. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle while driving on the national highway, causing injury to four persons onboard. The vehicles apparently had 9 persons onboard. The persons onboard the vehicle involved in the accident were said to be devotees on a religious visit.

The victims were identified as Sapon Das aged 34 years, Nirbhay Gaura Haridas aged 40 years, Dayananda Das aged 30 years and Narugopal Das aged 30 years. Out of them, two persons had to be treated in a medical clinic nearby, while the rest of the persons were found to be alright after first aid.

Previously, two young men were injured in a road accident that took place in the Jamugurihat region of the state. One of the youths was in a very critical condition because of the incident.

The accident took place in Jamugurihat of Sonitpur district of the state. A Hero Glamour motorcycle bearing registration number AS 12 AJ 7329 collided with a Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 vehicle bearing registration number AS 12 AG 1528 from the rear on the national highway. The motorcycle was said to be moving at a very high speed when the accident took place leading to severe injuries to both the persons aboard the two-wheeler.

The injured youths were identified as eighteen-year-old Asif Ansari and nineteen-year-old Zaheer Khan of Nabil village in Tupia. Both of them were initially rushed to the Uttarjamguri Rural Hospital located nearby. However, due to the critical condition of the youth named Zaheer Khan, both of them were subsequently transferred to the Tezpur Medical College for better medical treatment.