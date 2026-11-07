Assam: Carcass of tiger recovered in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The recovery of another tiger carcass in Kaziranga National Park has drawn attention to wildlife conservation in the park.

A team of forest personnel recovered the carcass of a male tiger from the Teteliguri forest camp area under the Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park on Thursday while conducting their routine patrol inside the forest.

According to forest department sources, the tiger was estimated to be around four years old. Following the recovery, senior forest officials, including the Divisional Forest Officer, Range Officer and veterinary officers of the forest department, reached the spot and carried out the necessary examinations.

Samples of certain body parts of the deceased tiger were collected and sent to a forensic laboratory for further investigation. Subsequently, a post-mortem examination was conducted, and the carcass was disposed of through cremation in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

According to the preliminary findings of the Forest Department following the post-mortem examination, the tiger is suspected to have died in a territorial fight with another tiger. Several visible injury marks were found on different parts of its body, indicating that it had sustained serious injuries during the encounter. The park authorities stated that the nature and location of the injuries suggest a violent confrontation between two tigers.

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