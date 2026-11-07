Assam: Nagaon University hosts international seminar on sustainability

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Bringing together researchers, academicians, and environmental experts from 16 countries, Nagaon University on Friday inaugurated a two-day international seminar titled ‘Eco-Futures and Energy Transition: Pathways to Human Well-being and Sustainability’ at the Shaheed Anil Bora Auditorium.

Organised jointly by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Research and Development Cell (RDC) of the university, the international seminar provides a global platform for academic exchange and collaborative discussions on emerging environmental challenges and pathways towards sustainable development.

Representatives from India, Bangladesh, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, the United States and Yemen are participating in the seminar.

The primary objective of the conference is to explore innovative and inclusive approaches that strike a balance between technological advancement, environmental conservation, and human well-being in addressing critical global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, resource scarcity, and energy insecurity.

Vice-Chancellor of Nagaon University, Professor Hitesh Deka, formally inaugurated the seminar and delivered the welcome address. The keynote address was delivered by renowned Thai conservation biologist and primate conservation specialist Professor Ramesh ‘Jimbo’ Boonratana.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Kali temple in Dharapur