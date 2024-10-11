Assam: Career guidance and motivational camp held in Mangaldai

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: As many as one hundred young and enthusiastic students willing to join the defence services as officer took part in a day-long career guidance and motivational camp ‘Uthista Jagrata’ organized by the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Mangaldai at Danhee at the school premises.

Lieutenant Colonel Bijoy Fredrick of Indian Army, artiste and retired Professor Kamal Kataki , journalist Sangeeta Sarmah, retired officer of Oil India Limited Jayanta Bordoloi attended the camp as the special guests. The programme was started with the chanting of holy ‘Mangalacharan’ and lighting of the lamp.

In the first session, Lieutenant Colonel Bijoy Fredrick in his inspiring speech briefed the members of the future generation on the significance and the importance of the Indian Army and the need for joining the Army. He also spoke on the process of joining the career in the Army. In this exceptionally enthusiastic session, the students also closely interacted with the senior army officer to clear their doubts.

In the second session, a Vivek bani was delivered by a student of class VII followed by a Bhupendra Sangeet performed by a student of Class IX. A well known guitarist and a former Professor of Assam Engineering Institute Kamal Kataki also participated. Earlier, Principal of VKV Anghsuman Kasyap accorded a warm welcome to all the guests.

