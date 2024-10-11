Assam: International Day of Girl Child observed in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The District Hub for Empowerment of Women, under the Women and Child Development Department, Biswanath, in collaboration with the Biswanath district administration celebrated the International Day of Girl Child. The programme was anchored by Junti Hazarika, CDPO of Baghmara, while the welcome address was delivered by the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Mainul Haque Chowdhury, Biswanath. The District Commissioner of Biswanath, Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, highlighted the event and spoke on the Mission Shakti scheme and emphasized the importance of empowering the girl child. The programme was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including the CEO of Zilla Parishad, the Assistant Commissioner, DEEO, DSWO, CDPOs, supervisors, teachers, and students of Jnan Bharati School, as well as children from the Child Care Institute (CCI).

A key attraction of the event was a puppet show, which creatively addressed the themes of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and gender equality, reinforcing the need to support and uplift girls in society.

During the event, four exceptional girls were felicitated for their remarkable achievements. They were Ananya Hazarika who secured the 1st class position in the History department, Kankana Saikia, for representing Khelo India in Taekwondo, Sneha Borah, for winning three gold medals in Combat Games held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Suhana Tamang, for representing Assam in Kho-Kho at the School Games Federation of India.

Additionally, 12 students who participated in the art and slogan writing competition held on October 7 were also felicitated for their creative contributions. The event also featured a beautiful dance performed by the children from the Child Care Institute, which added vibrancy and joy to the occasion. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by CDPO Baghmara, bringing an end to a successful celebration dedicated to the empowerment and recognition of girls in society.

Also Read: Assam: Durga mandap in Kokrajhar promotes usage of mother tongue

Also Watch: