Assam: Cases over SI Junmoni Rabha withdrawn by mother in Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Judicial Court

NAGAON: A new twist took place in the mysterious death cases of lady SI Junmoni Rabha after her mother, Sumitra Rabha, withdrew the cases in Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Judicial Court on Thursday.

It was reported that Sumitra Rabha lodged two FIRs right after the SI’s mysterious death in a suspected road mishap near Jakhalanandha under Jakhalanandha PS. Interestingly, amidst the uproar and demands from various angles, the state government finally handed over both cases to the central investigative agency, the CBI, for investigation. It was also reported that the bereaved mother of the deceased lady SI was escorted to the court premises by a team of the central investigating agency, sources claimed.

