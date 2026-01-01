Assam: Cash looted in Jamugurihat; FIR lodged

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A cash amount of twenty three thousand rupees was looted by a gang of suspicious women at the Rose Valley complex located at Jamugurihat commercial center. According to information, one Dulumoni Hazarika, a resident of Dekasundar here, had withdrawn her hard-earned money from a bank and entered the marketing complex to buy her necessary commodities. At that moment, a group of five to six women visited the business establishment and took away her money bag along with her valuables. When the victim tried to make her payment, she found her money bag gone. The gang of the doubtful women scattered within a few moments. Later, the victim lodged an FIR at the Jamuguri PS after which a police investigation was launched.

Also Read: Seven held as Khagarpur looting case solved; Gold, cash recovered