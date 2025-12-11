Bongaigaon: Seven held as Khagarpur looting case solved; Gold, cash recovered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a major breakthrough, the Abhayapuri police have cracked the sensational dacoity case reported from Khagarpur in Bongaigaon district, arresting seven members of a notorious gang and recovering a substantial quantity of gold ornaments and cash.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandan Das, Ashraf Ali, Nasiruddin Ali, Mubarak Ali, Ajaharuddin, Mobor Ali, and Abbas Ali.

Briefing the media, Dr Anupjyoti Bora, CDSP, Abhayapuri Co-district, informed that the incident occurred on November 26 at the residence of Ajay Sankar Das in Khagarpur Part-II, Daspara.

“On the morning of November 27, neighbours found the family members lying unconscious and immediately shifted them to hospital. Investigators later confirmed that the victims had fallen senseless after consuming food,” Bora stated.

“During the investigation, police examined whether the incident was connected to a similar dacoity reported in Jogighopa in 2023. Evidence later confirmed that the same gang was behind both crimes,” he said.

The CDSP stated that a major turning point in the case came when investigators found proof of the involvement of Chandan Das, who is a relative of the victim. “He had allegedly mixed a sedative-type substance in their dinner, enabling the gang to execute the robbery without resistance. He also shared videos of the house with the gang and actively facilitated the crime.”

“Acting on the leads, police launched coordinated operations across multiple locations, including Chapar in Dhubri district and Barpeta, resulting in the arrest of all seven accused. A significant portion of the stolen gold jewellery was recovered from various jewellery shops where it had been sold,” Bora stated.

Police have stated that the investigation is still in progress, and that more arrests are likely as the wider network of the gang is being traced.

Also Read: Locker looted in Boko sub-post office just steps from police station