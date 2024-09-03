Assam: Cattle Found in Luxury Ford Figo in Demow; Two Arrested

DEMOW: Two cattle were recovered from a luxurious Ford Figo Car in Duwaisiga Gaon on Saturday night. According to information received, the cattle were being transported in the Ford Figo Car (AS 07 B 6868) on Saturday night when local people along with the Nitaipukhuri Police intercepted the car in Duwarisiga Gaon but the thief present in the Car fled from that area. Sources revealed that a money bag was recovered from that car.

Also Read: Karimganj Police Seize ₹30 Crore Worth of Yaba Tablets, Arrest Three in Major Drug Bust

Also watch: